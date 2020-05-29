LA GRANDE — Avista Utilities reported scammers are on the prowl in the region and targeting residential and commercial customers.
Avista Utilities in a press release reported scammers figured out ways to duplicate the Avista logo and contact information, according to the release, perfected impersonation skills and are becoming increasingly convincing.
Tell-tale signs of a scam include threatening immediate service disconnection or requesting payment via prepaid cash cards. Scammers also may come to your door demanding attention to a past due bill or entry into your home.
Customers who suspect a scam can call Avista at 800-227-9187 or go to myavista.com to verify the status of their account, get answers to questions or learn about payment and assistance options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.