SALEM — A bipartisan bill that increases penalties for teachers who sexually abuse students is headed to the House floor. The 10 members of Oregon’s House Judiciary Committee voted unanimously on Monday night, May 24, to move Bailey’s Bill forward.
But the journey of Senate Bill 649 through the Oregon legislative process has been bumpier than the law’s original sponsor, Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, ever could have imagined.
The bill, named for Weston-McEwen High School student Bailey Munck, increases penalties for criminal sexual contact with an underage victim if the offender was the victim’s teacher. If approved by the House and signed by Gov. Kate Brown, the legislation fixes a discrepancy. Currently, a coach convicted of sexual abuse receives harsher penalties than a teacher who commits the exact same crime.
“It’s been an interesting and arduous journey getting Bailey’s Bill through the process,” Hansell said after the May 21 hearing.
Bill becomes political tool
“Interesting” and “arduous” refer to obstructions that threatened to kill the bill at different points along the way. The most recent came in the form of two amendments authored by Rep. Marty Wilde, D-Eugene. The amendments would have essentially torpedoed the bill, replacing most of the verbiage with language that actually does the opposite of the original proposed legislation.
During the May 24, Wilde explained he simply was expressing his desire to start a discussion on sentencing reform.
“I think we need to acknowledge each other’s legitimate concerns,” said Wilde, who is an attorney. “Many in my party believe that we are over-punishing and we do need to address mass incarceration. I believe people in the other party aren’t wrong either when they believe that people have committed truly atrocious acts and should go away for a long period of time. I think where we might find agreement on that is restoring some greater degree of discretion to sentencing judges to make appropriate sentences based on the facts of those cases.”
That said, Wilde acknowledged he planned to vote for Bailey’s Bill sans amendments.
When the chair, Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Clackamas, called for a vote, all 10 members voted aye. On April 19, members of the Senate also passed the bill unanimously after the Senate Judiciary Committee’s unanimous recommendation.
Another threat to the bill happened earlier this month when it appeared Chair Bynum likely wasn’t going to schedule SB 649 for a hearing by the House Judiciary Committee, a move that essentially would doom the bill. The other members dusted off a rarely used House rule that says if a majority of committee members request a hearing in writing, the chair must schedule one within five days. They wrote a letter to Bynum that all members signed. Given no other choice, Bynum scheduled a hearing.
Filling a gap in the law
During public testimony May 24, former Umatilla County Chief Deputy District Attorney Jaclyn Jenkins spoke about the experience of Munck, now 17. Munck testified earlier during Senate and House committee hearings about sexual abuse during a 2019 volleyball trip by Andrew DeYoe, an English teacher and scorekeeper for the volleyball team.
He later abused her in his classroom. DeYoe, 31, after pleading guilty to harassment that included sexual touching, spent a night in the Umatilla County Jail and will serve five years probation. He wasn’t required to register as a sex offender.
If DeYoe had been a coach, he might have been convicted of a Class C felony, a crime that carries sentences up to five years in prison and a $125,000 fine.
Jenkins said teachers are in a position of power and authority and therefore should have stiff penalties when they abuse their students.
“To the extent that most sex crimes represent a power imbalance, few relationships embody that imbalance better than a teacher and a student,” Jenkins testified. “Teachers can use their authority and their position in the student’s life as a way to give the student a better future. Bailey’s case is an illustration of the power of a teacher who chose to use his authority in a different way.”
Jenkins said she wasn’t saying teachers committing sexual abuse in the second degree should be held to a higher standard than coaches who do the same.
“Both should be held accountable to the highest degree possible for their conduct,” she said. “The failure of Oregon statutes to include sexual conduct by teachers as part of the sex abuse in the second degree statute and the election to focus solely on coaches is a serious failure for public safety generally and for Oregon’s students specifically. I urge you to make this change, which is both long overdue and badly needed.”
The bill next goes to the full House for a vote.
Hansell said he is relieved, as this bill has become very important to him. He said people prayed around the state for the piece of legislation.
“Prayers were answered,” he said. “It’s a good bill. A lot of good people made this happen, not the least of which was Bailey herself. At the end of the day, the process worked.”
