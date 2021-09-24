BAKER CITY — A Baker City man is accused of breaking into a home on Sept. 17 and then pointing a gun at the homeowner who found the suspect in the home upon returning.
Alexander Prentice Griffin, 30, of Baker City, is in the Baker County Jail, charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, menacing and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
First-degree robbery is a Measure 11 crime in Oregon, which on conviction carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of seven years and six months.
The investigation into Griffin started two days earlier, on Sept. 15, when Baker City Police received a report of a burglary at a vacant home and shed, according to a press release from Baker City Police Chief Ty Duby.
Police learned that an estimated $10,000 in miscellaneous tools, along with copper items, had been taken. Police also found out that someone had sold copper items, matching the description of those taken from the Clark Street property, that day at B&K Auto Salvage and Recycling in Baker City, according to the press release.
On the morning of Sept. 17, police responded to a report of a robbery and burglary. The homeowner told police that upon returning home, a person wearing a mask was inside, and pointed a gun at the homeowner before fleeing.
Police determined that the gun was stolen from the home.
Baker City Police detectives and officers, including members of the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team, investigated and tied the Sept. 17 robbery with the Sept. 15 burglary, according to the press release.
Police obtained a search warrant for a travel trailer parked in south Baker City, where police believed Griffin was living. Police executed the search warrant the evening of Sept. 17 and found several items that had been stolen from the Clark Street home, and the stolen gun.
