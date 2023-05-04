LA GRANDE — A Baker City man ended up in the Union County Jail early Sunday, April 30, for threatening a Royal Motor Inn employee with a knife.
Police took Kole Orndorff, 54, into custody on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to the probable cause declaration.
La Grande police officer Cody Billman first responded to the inn just after 11 p.m. April 29, when owner Ruby Swanson called to report a disturbance, according to the probable cause declaration. A man, later identified as Orndorff, had been yelling outside and she wanted him to leave.
Billman arrived and reported he could hear that Orndorff in his room, but despite knocking multiple times on the door, Orndorff would not answer. Billman told Swanson to call if he went back outside or caused any more issues.
A few minutes after midnight April 30, Billman again was dispatched to the Royal Motor Inn on a report that Orndorff was arguing with the maintenance man and had a knife. As he arrived, Billman saw Orndorff walking west across Greenwood Streets toward an alleyway while carrying grocery bags in both hands.
In his report, Billman said when he pulled into the alleyway and turned on the overhead lights Orndorff immediately dropped the bags, turned toward him and put his hands in the air. Billman shouted multiple times for Orndorff to turn around and place his hands behind his back, but he yelled back that he would not, and instead got into an aggressive stance and put his right hand behind his back.
Officer Ryan Bernards and Union County sheriff's deputy Kyle Witty arrived, and Orndorff emptied his pockets and complied with law enforcement.
An employee claimed he directed Orndorff to leave when he saw him in the parking lot, but Orndorff cursed and lunged at him with his hands balled into fists, according to the officer's declaration. The employee took off his jacket and got into a fighting stance. Orndorff allegedly then reached into his pocket and pulled out a knife, which he opened and pointed at the employee while saying, “I’ll kill you.” He told Orndorff to drop the knife, and Orndorff walked away.
Swanson told police she heard yelling and called 911 when she saw the employee and Orndorff screaming, according to the probable cause declaration.
Other witnesses recounted a similar series of events as the employee and even reported calling 911.
The Royal Motor Inn did not have cameras that caught the altercation, however, one witness took a video on their phone, according to the probable cause declaration. Billman took a video on his work cellphone of the witness’ video to ensure law enforcement had a copy while the witness figured out a way to share the original with police.
Billman asked Orndorff if he would like to share his side of what happened. Orndorff told the officer he was on his phone in the parking lot when the employee told him to leave. He then asked for a refund — saying he would leave tonight and come back for the refund the next day. Orndorff claimed the employee began yelling at him and had a stun gun in one hand and a dog in the other. He told law enforcement he felt like he needed to defend himself, so he flipped out the knife and the employee backed off. Orndorff said he then collected his bags and left.
Union County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers ordered a community mental health consultation with the Center for Human Development, according to court documents. Baker City attorney Robert Whitnah represents Orndorff, who has a court appearance May 30.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.