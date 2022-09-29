ELGIN — The Balloon Tree Pack’s livestock killing spree is continuing.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported the wolf pack may have killed up to three sheep north of Elgin in the past eight days.
The most recent fatal attack took place on Friday, Sept. 23, and involved an 80-pound dead lamb found by a herder near Palmer Junction, which is within the Balloon Tree area, on Sept. 24 on a private timberland allotment. The ODFW has confirmed that the lamb, estimated to have died on Sept. 21, was killed by a wolf attack. The ODFW attributes the death to the Balloon Tree Pack.
The lamb’s injuries included four tooth punctures measuring up to three-fourths of an inch in diameter, and a three-fourths of an inch bite scrape on the neck.
“These injuries are consistent with wolf attacks,” a report on the ODFW’s website stated.
A dead sheep found in the Palmer Junction area on the evening of Sept. 23 may also have been killed by a wolf attack. The sheep was found by a herder on a private commercial timberland allotment. It is estimated that the sheep died less than 24 hours before it was found.
The sheep’s injuries indicate that it was killed by a large predator. The ODFW is reporting on its website that given evidence on the sheep’s hide at the scene, and recent confirmed attacks in the Palmer Junction area, that it is “probable” the sheep was killed by wolves.
A third dead sheep found in the Balloon Tree area over the past eight days was located on Sept. 21. State fish and wildlife investigated the attack on Sept. 22 and determined there was not enough evidence to indicate the sheep was killed by a predator. The state is listing the sheep’s death as “possible” in terms of whether it was killed by a wolf attack.
The three deaths since Sept. 21 raise the number of sheep that may have been killed by wolves in the Balloon Tree Pack area this month to five. State fish and wildlife previously determined that wolves from the pack killed a 110-pound sheep on Sept. 7 and a 120-pound sheep on or about Sept. 20.
The local toll wolves have recently taken on livestock also include a 600-pound, 8-month-old calf killed on a 4,000-acre private pasture in the Meacham area. The calf was found by a livestock producer on Sept. 23 and is estimated to have died less than 24 hours before it was found. ODFW is listing the death as a confirmed wolf kill.
Roblyn Brown, the ODFW’s state wolf coordinator and based in La Grande, said on Thursday, Sept. 29, “The ODFW and USDA Wildlife Services are continuing to work with livestock producers to reduce depredation.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.