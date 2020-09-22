UNION COUNTY — The Center for Human Development reported a bat in Union County tested positive for rabies.
The Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University, Corvallis, notified the La Grande-based center about the bat, according to a press release from the center.
Public health officials are reminding the community to be aware of the risk for exposure to rabies and to avoid contact with bats, the press release advised, and to keep pets vaccinated for rabies.
Animal rabies occurs year-round in Oregon, but has its highest incidence during late spring, throughout the summer and into early-fall when wild animals are most active. All mammals, including humans, are susceptible to rabies.
"In Oregon, the main reservoir of rabies is bats," according to the press release. "Bats that come in contact with pets and people may place them at risk of exposure. Rabies is almost always contracted by exposure to a rabid animal. Rabid bats in Oregon are rare. Typically the only bats tested for rabies are those that are already found sick, and of these sick bats, only about 10% tested for rabies test positive for the disease every year."
The Center for Human Development advised people should avoid contact with bats. If a person suspects a bat bit or scratched them, talk to a healthcare provider or call your local public health department about your need for post exposure prophylaxis.
"Rabies is 100% preventable through prompt appropriate medical care," the press release stated. "Anyone bitten by a bat should be vaccinated for rabies immediately if the bat is not available for testing. If the bat has been captured, do not crush the bat or throw it away, as intact bats can be tested for rabies, which can help you avoid post exposure rabies shots."
According to the guidance from CHD, a person should avoid touching a bat directly. If you find a bat, call the Oregon Department of Fishing and Wildlife and the Center for Human Development.
