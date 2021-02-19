LA GRANDE — A La Grande resident warned other locals to be wary of phone scammers pretending to be with the Social Security Administration.
Brenda Hamann said she started getting calls a couple of weeks ago claiming someone was using her Social Security number, but when she stayed on the line to find out more, she would remain on hold.
“Sometimes they called twice a day,” she said, and the pattern repeated each time.
Hamann said she never gave out any personal information and figured if there was a real problem with her Social Security number, the administration would not call and put her on hold but instead send an official letter.
She said she stopped answering calls that looked suspicious, but the scammers were tricky. She answered some calls from Portland-area numbers because she has friends there. And the most recent call appeared local.
“It was a La Grande number, so I answered it,” she said.
This time there was another Social Security scammer on the other end, this time telling her to call the La Grande Police Department and talk with “Officer Davis.”
She said she indeed called La Grande police and found there was no officer Davis, but the officer she spoke with assured her this was a scam, even if it seemed to come from a local number.
Hamann said she wanted other locals to be aware of these kinds of calls and not fall for the deception. For more information about fraudulent Social Security calls, visit www.ssa.gov/antifraudfacts or www.ssa.gov/scam. For more information about phone scams in general and what you can do, visit www.usa.gov/stop-scams-frauds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.