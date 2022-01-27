LA GRANDE — The ornate exterior of the Union County Courthouse includes an illuminated tower clock that radiates like a beacon each evening.
This is fitting, for the courthouse is more than a place for trials and other legal proceedings. It is also a beacon of hope for those who have lost their way. Case in point: a promising new program for veterans and community members that is run at the courthouse — Behavioral Health Court.
The Union County Circuit Court program, whose participants meet regularly at the courthouse to receive guidance from a team of professionals, helps those who are facing criminal charges due to actions triggered by conditions they often cannot be blamed for, including post-traumatic stress disorder, which many veterans suffer from.
Those selected for Behavioral Health Court report regularly to a 15-member team that includes counselors, attorneys, veterans service providers, judicial employees, law enforcement officers and probation officers. The team develops programs for the participants designed to help them overcome the issues they are facing.
Some of those who will be graduating from Behavioral Health Court will have the charges against them dismissed, and all should be emerging with more stability and improved coping skills, said Union County District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel, the program’s founder and a team member.
“We want to give them a new lease on life,” McDaniel said.
Behavioral Health Court conducted its first graduation on Dec. 27, 2021. There were two graduates, both of whom made tremendous progress since starting.
“We are so proud of them,” McDaniel said.
‘The team works together’
The graduates had each come to the courthouse at least twice a month and sometimes weekly for 12-18 months to meet with their Behavioral Health Court team.
They would meet with their team after its members had spent an hour reviewing their progress since the last meeting. Their probation officers would discuss things such as whether they had kept appointments with counselors, attended treatment sessions and taken their required drug tests.
“The team works together to do everything it can to help them,” McDaniel said.
Participants in Behavioral Health Court meet with their team in a courtroom in a formal setting, as if they are part of an actual court hearing. The meeting is conducted by Union County Circuit Court Judge Tom Powers, who wears his judicial robe. Powers reviews the participant’s progress and any setbacks. At the end of the session Powers rules whether the week has been a successful one for the participant. A ruling of success means a reward awaits the individual. The participant chooses an item from a basket of small rewards Powers has assembled. Other rewards Powers provides include reducing how often participants must check in with probation officers.
Powers enjoys having the opportunity to encourage participants and provide incentives. He noted that normally when people come before him in a courtroom it is because they are about to be sentenced or are have been charged with a crime, all occasions calling for stern expressions.
“Now I get to be a smiling judge,” Powers said.
On the down side, Powers does have to issue sanctions if the participant has had a bad week by missing counseling appointments, drug tests or other assigned tasks. The sanctions he may impose include adding drug tests and check-ins with the individual’s probation officer.
A range of participants
Not all Behavioral Health Court participants have drug problems but each must be drug tested to confirm sobriety and to help with medication management, McDaniel said.
Some participants are new to the judicial system, but others are not. Some have extensive criminal records and are in the program because the root cause of their problem is one the Behavioral Health Court team believes can be solved by the right corrective action. For example, an individual may have been committing crimes because of an addiction to alcohol, which the team believes can be successfully addressed with treatment the individual has not received, McDaniel said.
James Schaeffer, a La Grande defense attorney and a member of the Behavioral Health Court team, credits the program with adding stability to the lives of participants.
“It provides them with structure and the mental health services they need. It is a good alternative,” Schaeffer said.
He added that the program not only helps participants but also the community. He explained that when people have issues addressed they are better able to become productive members of society.
Kara Rudd, the Behavioral Health Court’s coordinator, is encouraged by how she has seen the program change people’s lives for the better.
“It is exciting to see them moving up,” said Rudd, who is the Behavioral Health Court Coordinator for Union County Circuit Court.
Rudd is optimistic about the future of Behavioral Health Court.
“It is a very exciting program,” she said. “The participants are excited and it is gaining momentum.”
