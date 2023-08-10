Congressman Cliff Bentz responds to a question during a town hall meeting in Eastern Oregon University’s Badgley Hall on Aug. 11, 2022. Bentz, an attorney and a Republican who represents Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District, said last week that the facts don’t support the legal principles Smith is employing.
Former President Donald Trump speaks before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Special counsel Jack Smith’s team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, and a judge levied a $350,000 fine on the company for missing the deadline to comply.
Special counsel Jack Smith speaks Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 to the media about an indictment of former President Donald Trump. Smith obtained search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump's account, court documents say.
The Observer, File
Alex Brandon/The Associated Press, File
ONTARIO — U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz believes the federal justice system is being influenced to attack former President Donald Trump for political reasons.
The former president was indicted Tuesday, Aug 1, on federal charges accusing him of a conspiracy to corruptly keep his office despite losing the 2020 election. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Aug. 3.
