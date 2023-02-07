WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, the representative of Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District, has been named the chair of the Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries.
Bentz expressed his excitement and honor in being selected for the position and thanked the chair of the Natural Resources Committee, Rep. Bruce Westerman, for the opportunity.
The Republican from Ontario said the subcommittee is responsible for overseeing and improving the federal policies and laws related to freshwater, oceans and wildlife.
Bentz said the subcommittee will focus on improving the federal response to the ongoing drought in the western part of the country, ensuring fair access to fishing in the oceans and conducting serious oversight of the Biden administration's actions taken under the Endangered Species Act.
Westerman welcomed Bentz back as the leader of the subcommittee and expressed confidence in Bentz's ability to advocate for modernizing the nation's water infrastructure and wildlife laws.
Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District includes all or part of 20 counties across Northern, Eastern, Central and Southern Oregon.
