ISLAND CITY — Second Congressional District Rep. Cliff Bentz ardently believes that a commission should be appointed to investigate the deadly insurrection against Congress on Jan. 6.
“I do not want it covered up,” Bentz said on Monday, June 7, during a visit to Island City.
He said the magnitude of the horrific nature of the event cannot be overlooked. Bentz said he wants to know why so many law enforcement officers were hurt and why steps were not taken to give them more protection. He also wants to know why the National Guard was not called immediately to assist in quelling the riot.
The House voted May 19 for the creation of an independent commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection when it passed HR 3233. Bentz said an independent investigation is crucial to determining what happened that day, when a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters smashed into the U.S. Capitol to try and overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 election.
Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the legislation would have established an independent, 10-member commission that would make recommendations by the end of the year for securing the Capitol and preventing another insurrection.
The bill passed the House 252-175. Bentz was one of 35 Republicans voting with Democrats in support of the commission. A total of 175 Republicans voted against the bill.
The Senate voted 54-35 for the bill but the legislation failed because it did not get the 60 votes needed to block a filibuster by the Republicans.
Bentz said he supported the legislation because the commission would have five Democrats and five Republicans.
“It would have taken a balanced look at what happened, it would not have been partisan,” he said.
Bentz, who is in his first term, noted that in January there was a similar bill in Congress that also would have created a nonpartisan commission to look into the insurrection and that he also was in favor of it. Bentz, according to his office, voted twice in support of the bill which never made it out of the House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.