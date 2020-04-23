UNION COUNTY — First-term Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage and her lone challenger in the May primary, Michael Barry, share a deep commitment to public service and a belief that local government can help boost the regional economy.
The candidates’ views on what the Union County Board of Commissioners can do best to that end, however, differ.
Beverage, a cattle rancher, wants the country to continue focusing on developing Baum Industrial Park, which the county operates and is adjacent to Highway 82 just northeast of Island City. Beverage counted the county board’s actions to develop the park as one of her proudest accomplishments during her 3-1/2 years on the commission.
Beverage, working closely with the Oregon Department of Transportation and Business Oregon, helped lead the effort to have the industrial park paved, a project completed in 2019. She also helped with the final steps involved in getting water, gas, electricity and sewer services to the park.
Beverage noted that since 2017, three businesses bought property at the park so they could expand their operations and that it now has 13 firms that employ a total of at least 250 people.
Beverage said if she wins a second and final term, she hopes to work to have a truck-to-railroad spur installed at the industrial park, one connected to Idaho Northern Railroad. Truck drivers would be able to load items on to rail cars at the site. Beverage said this would make it easier for companies to ship items throughout the United States.
Barry, chief of the Imbler Rural Fire Department, said he believes he would be able to use his background as a multiple agency liaison officer for the Oregon Department of Transportation to stoke Union County’s economic engine. Barry as a liaison officer is responsible for making sure state and federal funding for transportation projects reaches cities in three ODOT districts, which encompass Union, Wallowa, Baker, Morrow, Grant, Malheur and Harney counties. He said the knowledge and connections he has gained during his time on the job put him in a position to help Union County economically.
“If a need is identified, I know where to go (for the funding) and who to talk to,” Barry said. “I have developed relationships with people in state government and I know who can advocate for the county.”
The Imbler resident also said he would try to boost the economy by getting more of Union County’s young people to stay here after graduating from high school.
“Our leading export is our kids who leave after graduating from high school,” Barry said. “Many of them do not come back. We do not have opportunities for them.”
He said he believes many would stay if there were a technology institute in Union County providing students with the training they need to develop skills to prepare them to work as welders, electricians, heavy equipment operators or in other trades. Barry said such an institute would make Union County more attractive to large companies considering moving here because it would provide them with a larger pool of skilled workers to draw from.
Barry said if he wins, he would strive to make sure Union County is always following a long-term strategic plan.
“This will help everyone row the boat in the same direction,” he said.
Barry joined ODOT’s La Grande office in 1990. He first worked as a geologist for ODOT and then as District 13 operations coordinator before taking his present position in 2011. Barry, who grew up in Lakeview in a sheep and cattle ranching family, has a bachelor of science degree in geology from Oregon State University and is a registered professional geologist. He has been a volunteer firefighter in Union County since 1990. He was a firefighter for the La Grande Rural Fire Department before joining the Imbler Rural Fire Department in 2006. Barry, an emergency medical technician, has headed the Imbler department since 2012.
“I have a strong resume and a lot of leadership experience,” Barry said.
Beverage grew up in Union and has been involved in cattle ranching all of her life. She and her husband, Mark, have 70 head on a ranch just outside Union. Like Barry she has a wealth of community service experience. She has served as a volunteer for the Union Chamber of Commerce for 15 years and the Union County Chamber of Commerce for six years.
Beverage entered the race for her first term as county commissioner on the last day to file as a candidate. The incumbent, though, did not hesitate to file for reelection.
“I still have lot of projects I’m working on, and I need a second term to get them done,” she said.
Beverage also discussed her work to develop a new business plan for Buffalo Peak Golf Course in Union. The plan, which the Union County Board of Commissioners approved in 2019, will save the county about $60,000 a year. She also touted work to help scuttle the U.S. Forest Service’s revisions for the Blue Mountain Forest Plan. The proposals would have closed forest roads and imposed more grazing and timber harvest restrictions. Beverage and others persuaded Forest Service officials to dismiss the revisions.
She said the Forest Service now is starting over to create a revised Blue Mountain Forest Plan that will include local input.
Beverage and Barry have similar feelings about the COVID-19 crisis.
Barry said when the state begins opening up the economy it will give special considerations to Eastern Oregon counties first. While the pandemic has not hit these counties as hard due to their lower population density, they have more fragile economies.
“They are not as resilient,” Barry said. “They are more vulnerable.”
Beverage said commissioners from 10 Eastern Oregon counties are providing input to the state regarding the COVID-19 crisis.
“We are at the table,” Beverage said of the Eastern Oregon County Association.
She said commissioners want to make sure the state addresses Eastern Oregon’s needs as restrictions ease.
“One size does not fit all,” Beverage said.
Ballots for the election go out April 29. The victor likely will win a four-year term on the Union County Board of Commissioners, which would begin in early January.
However, should the winner not receive more than 50% of the vote, such as could happen if a write-in candidate entered the race, the top two finishers would go head-to-head in a runoff election in November.
