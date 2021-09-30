LA GRANDE — Bi-Mart announced Thursday, Sept. 30, that Walgreens will acquire Bi-Mart's pharmacy business, including "pharmacy patient prescription files and related pharmacy inventory of 56 Bi-Mart pharmacies located across Oregon, Idaho and Washington."
“This decision, while difficult, is strategically important as we move to strengthen our solid financial position and expand our plans for future growth in the Northwest,” Rich Truett, Bi-Mart president and CEO, said.
Most prescription information will be transferred to nearby stores, according to a press release from the two companies. In areas that do not have a Walgreens nearby, however, Walgreens will operate already-existing pharmacies in Bi-Mart locations under the Walgreens brand.
It's not yet known if that will be the case in La Grande, which is roughly a two-hour drive away from the nearest Walgreens in Tri-Cities, Washington, or Ontario.
Patients who are having their prescriptions transferred will be notified by mail, and "both companies will work together to help ensure a smooth transition for pharmacy patients," the release stated.
The file transfer should be complete by January 2022.
