EOU Grand Staircase 2022
Buy Now

An iron gate blocks access to the Grand Staircase at Eastern Oregon University on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. The staircase, which connected the university to the rest of La Grande, has not been safe to use for a number of years. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — The staircase many generations of La Grande residents climbed on the way to school each morning is set to clear another hurdle.

According to Tim Seydel, Eastern Oregon University vice president of university advancement, bids from construction companies for the Grand Staircase project are due by April 11.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Jillian Hoefer is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at jhoefer@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.