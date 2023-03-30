LA GRANDE — Union County motorists who like the self-service fuel option and travel frequently in-state have reason to be hopeful.
Self-service may soon be available throughout Oregon if House Bill 2426, which was approved by a 47-10 vote by the state House on Monday, March 13, is later endorsed by the state Senate.
“I think it has a very good chance of passing," said Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena.
A big reason for Hansell’s confidence is the overwhelming support HB 2426 received in the House. All seven Democrats and three Republicans who voted against HB 2426 represent Western Oregon districts. Eighteen Republicans voted in favor, including Bobby Levy, of Echo, and 29 Democrats. Three Republicans did not vote, including Greg Smith, of Heppner.
Hansell is a big fan of the self-service option, explaining that several years ago he needed to drive 47 miles from Athena to Hermiston to see a brother in the midst of a medical emergency. Hansell was delayed because he needed gas and no nearby stations were open, so he had to get fuel from a ranch before driving to Hermiston. The incident is one reason he is now a big advocate of self-service.
“It is desperately needed," he said, adding that those who would benefit the most include people from out-of-state motorists driving in Oregon late at night. Hansell said drivers may not realize that self-service fuel stations are not as readily available in Oregon as in other states.
The senator believes there is a strong reservoir of support for self-service in Eastern Oregon.
Hansell cited a set of 51 signed emails he recently received from a Pendleton High School class about HB 2426. Thirty-eight of the students said they supported the bill and only 13 opposed it. Hansell said the students’ responses may reflect their parents’ opinions.
HB 2426 allows for gas stations in 16 of Oregon’s more heavily populated counties, to designate up to half of their pumps for self-service. One attendant would have to be present at these stations to pump gas for customers, according to a story in Oregon Capital Chronicle.
The bill also calls for customers in 20 rural counties, including Union County, to be able to pump their gas at any time regardless of whether an attendant is on site. This apparently would have no impact on Union County because self-service has been available at all its fuel stations for several years because of past legislation allowing the self-service option in low population counties. Union County ranks 23rd out of 36 counties in terms of population with 26,295 residents, according to the 2023-24 Oregon Blue Book.
All fuel stations in Union County appear to have the self-service option and few have attendants to who come out to pump gas unless asked. The number of stations that have full-time attendants that pump fuel during operating hours include Short Stop Xtreme and Safeway. Passage of HB 2426, which would eliminate any attendant requirement in Union County, would not impact the pump service now provided at Safeway and the Short Stop, according to representatives of each.
Dave Girrard, a fuel operator at Safeway, said his station will continue providing attendant service if HB 2426 passes. Girrard said this will be true of all Safeway fuel stations in Oregon. Customers at La Grande’s Safeway have had the option of self-service for several years.
The majority of people coming to Safeway for fuel are served by attendants, however, a significant number select the self-service option, Girrard said.
Safeway’s pumps close at 10 p.m. each night and cannot be used until the station opens the next morning.
The self-service option at the Short Stop by contrast is available during operating hours and after the station closes. The Short Stop offers its attendant service each day during operating hours. Fred Bell Jr., the owner of the Short Stop Xtreme gas station with his wife, Tara, said his fuel station will continue to provide pumping service regardless of whether HB 2426 passes.
Bell said it is important the service remain available since there are many, including those with mobility issues, who need it.
“It is a service we take pride in offering the community," Bell said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.