BAKER CITY — Incumbent G. Austin Bingaman of Union County won reelection to his position on the Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative Board of Directors.
Bingaman defeated incumbent Charles Gillis in a race for Position 4 on the OTEC Board, 2,569-806. Position 4 is one of the OTEC Board’s four Union County berths. Bingaman has served on the board nine years.
Position 4 was one of three positions up for election. Incumbents ran unopposed for Positions 5 and 6 and won. Wayne Overton was reelected to Position 5, one of the board’s three Baker County berths, and Gary Miller was elected to Position 6, the board’s Grant County berth.
Bingaman, Overton and Miller each won three-year terms. Miller has been on the board about 19-1/2 years and Overton for six years. Ballots for the election were mailed April 15 and were due back at OTEC headquarters in Baker City by 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15.
OTEC announced the results of the election at its annual membership meeting, which was conducted virtually and started late the morning of May 15.
OTEC members in Union, Baker, Grant and Harney counties were eligible to vote in the election.
Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric cooperative that serves more than 60,000 residents in four counties in Eastern Oregon. In addition to its headquarters in Baker City, OTEC has district offices in Burns, John Day and La Grande.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.