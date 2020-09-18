Birch Creek Fire held to 35 acres, 40% containment

UKIAH — Firefighters made additional progress at the Birch Creek Fire Wednesday, Sept. 16, as the fire burning to the northeast of Ukiah in the Umatilla National Forest was held to 35 acres and estimated at 40% containment, according to a press release.
“Firefighters focused suppression efforts on improving and securing containment lines to reduce the risk of the fire moving outside of the perimeter,” the release stated. “Wind conditions increased, but the fire held within containment lines.”
Crews are continuing to strengthen containment lines and mop up hot spots adjacent to them on Thursday, Sept. 17, and will begin to move inward from the perimeter.
“Mopping up includes searching for pockets of heat, digging out the heat source, and cooling with water,” the release stated. “There are pockets of unburned fuel within the interior of the fire, which may produce smoke as the fire moves through those areas.”
As was done on Sept. 16, heavy equipment is still being used Sept. 17 to clear brush and add contingency lines that protect property to the southwest of the fire.
A local Type 3 Incident Management Team led by Steve Meyer is in command of the fire and resources assigned to the scene include six engines, six crews, two dozers, two masticators, one feller buncher and one skidder.
For firefighter safety, the U.S. Forest Service has closed Forest Service Road (FSR) 54, FSR 5411 and FSR 5412, in addition to closing the portions of the forest surrounding the fire.
Forest officials warn that fire danger remains extreme in the area with public use restrictions in effect.
“Weather conditions are expected to remain hot and dry with smoke in the area over the next few days,” the release stated. “Isolated thunderstorms are forecasted for Friday, which may also bring rain and increased winds over the fire area.”
The Birch Creek Fire was first reported on Sept. 14 and required the U.S. Forest Service and Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office to evacuate hunters and visitors from the area of the fire.
The cause is under investigation.
