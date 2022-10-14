LA GRANDE — Waterfowl hunters in the Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area and throughout the state are urged by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to take precautions to protect themselves and domestic bird populations from the avian flu as the fall migration season continues.
The ODFW’s Kyle Martin, manager of the Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area, said no avian flu has been detected among birds at Ladd Marsh since July. However, he said, the potential for it to appear again is higher now because birds stay in closer proximity to one another during the migration season, making the spread of the disease more likely.
No humans are known to have contracted the current strain of the avian flu but Martin said hunters should protect themselves from it just in case.
“We would not want the first human case to be at Ladd Marsh," he said.
The birds found to have the avian flu this summer were three young geese who were sent to a testing facility. Testing birds for the avian flu is challenging because only birds that have been found and sent away within hours of dying can be successfully tested, Martin said.
Hunters who see waterfowl that are ill and appear to be dying are encouraged to notify fish and wildlife officials of where they are, Martin said, so they can be found and sent for testing soon after dying.
Typical symptoms in wild waterfowl suffering from avian flu include cloudy eyes, the shaking or swinging of their necks, swimming in circles and poor coordination, according to a fish and wildlife press release.
One reason geese are the only birds at Ladd Marsh found to have had avian flu this year may be that they are larger and tend to be out in the open more than birds like ducks, which are smaller and seek more cover.
“Ducks are not readily visible," Martin said.
The difficulty of monitoring smaller birds like ducks is even harder this year because wet spring weather increased ground cover at Ladd Marsh.
“The growth of grass cattails has been phenomenal," Martin said.
The current strain of the avian flu was first detected in Oregon in May and continues to be found in wild birds and backyard poultry flocks, according to an ODFW press release.
Domestic livestock which are particularly susceptible to avian flu include chickens and turkeys. This means that hunters who have been in contact with waterfowl need to be especially cautious, according to the ODFW, if they know they will be coming into contact with domestic chickens and turkeys.
