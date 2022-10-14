Ladd Marsh Area

Geese float at Ladd Marsh in 2012. Geese at the Ladd Marsh Area are potential carriers of avian flu. Three geese tested positive at Ladd Marsh for avian flu in July. 

 Jim Ward/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — Waterfowl hunters in the Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area and throughout the state are urged by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to take precautions to protect themselves and domestic bird populations from the avian flu as the fall migration season continues. 

The ODFW’s Kyle Martin, manager of the Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area, said no avian flu has been detected among birds at Ladd Marsh since July. However, he said, the potential for it to appear again is higher now because birds stay in closer proximity to one another during the migration season, making the spread of the disease more likely.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.