LA GRANDE — An online campaign to erect a Black Lives Matter billboard in La Grande reached its crowdfunding goal.
Maria Carmichael organized the fundraiser for a billboard displaying “Black Lives Matter” in her hometown.
Carmichael on July 30 set up the GoFundMe.com account with a goal of $5,000 to pay for the billboard for as long as a year, depending on the size and location of the sign. As of Friday morning, 124 donors covered the $5,000 cost.
Carmichael said because the sign is a political ad, she was required to pay for it upfront.
The 2001 graduate of La Grande High School returned four weeks ago after spending 12 years in Hawaii, where she first attended the University of Hawaii at Manoa William S. Richardson School of Law and recently earned a master’s degree in music and vocal performance from the university.
Hawaii has a diverse population, she explained, and plenty of her friends in law school were involved in indigenous causes. Her experience in Hawaii with such a diverse population contrasted with life here.
“La Grande is very racially homogeneous. It’s rural, is not close to any big, progressive areas,” she said. “So I think people in La Grande feel like this stuff does not affect them, that racial injustice doesn’t affect them.”
She decided to get a Black Lives Matter billboard in La Grande after seeing one in Pendleton.
Black Lives Matter supporters erected a billboard in the Round-Up City, and The Observer’s related newspaper, the East Oregonian, reported the story on what led to the public display. The Observer picked up that story and provided a link to it on Facebook. Carmichael was among the masses who saw the story due to social media.
Some of the comments on Facebook, she said, prompted her to take action.
She said her first call was to Meadow Outdoor Advertising, the company based in The Dalles that handles billboards in the Pacific Northwest. The company put her in touch with Paige Snively, a 29-year-old living in Chicago who originally is from Pilot Rock and helped organize the Pendleton campaign.
“I just told her thanks for the great ideas,” Carmichael said, “and she gave me a couple of tips moving forward, so here we are.”
No doubt the sign will anger some people, she said, but La Grande, and Oregon in general, has a racist past, and that needs to be confronted and reconciled.
“I hope the people who look at that sign and get angry about it, at least some of them will stop and consider why it makes them so angry and lead them to educate themselves,” Carmichael said, “and if not, at least it sparks the conversation.”
She said the hope is the sign will be up in the next few weeks. You can find information about the sign at gofundme.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.