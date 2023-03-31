LA GRANDE — Two kill zones, one wolf pack.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has determined the new group of wolves depredating in the High Valley area of the Catherine Creek Wildlife Management Unit and the group depredating near Medical Springs are the same wolves, members of a pack now named the Black Pines Pack, according to a press release.

