The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has determined the new group of wolves depredating in the High Valley area of the Catherine Creek Wildlife Management Unit and the group depredating near Medical Springs are the same wolves, members of a pack now named the Black Pines Pack, according to a press release.
The ODFW has also announced that the kill permit issued to livestock producers outside Medical Springs expired Friday, March 31. The permit in the High Valley area, allowing the producer or their agent to kill wolves on the single private land property where the depredations occurred, expires April 23.
A new kill permit was issued to the livestock producer in the WA139 group area after three more yearlings were killed by wolves on,March 18. The old permit was canceled. The new permit allows for trapping by USDA Wildlife Services and allows the take of two wolves. The permit will expire April 25.
All Wolf Plan rules regarding lethal removal permits are in effect for this permit. The ODFW did not identify any wolf attractants on the producer’s property and the producer is set to continue using nonlethal means to keep wolves away.
