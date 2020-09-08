NORTH POWDER — Nobody was injured in a fire that destroyed a one-story home early Monday evening, Sept. 7, on Wolf Creek Road about 5 miles northwest of North Powder.
The fire, which strong winds fanned, started at about 7 p.m. The North Powder, La Grande, La Grande Rural, Union and Haines fire departments responded to the blaze, and the crews contained the fire in about four hours.
Embers from the fire, however, started a small grass fire, which firefighters also quickly put out.
The home had two residents. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
