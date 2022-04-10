ENTERPRISE — Every 2 seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.
That’s according to the American Red Cross, which will put on a blood drive in Enterprise on Tuesday, April 19, at the Cloverleaf Hall.
Alicia Hayes, Wallowa County Red Cross coordinator for the blood drive, said all blood types and Rh factors are needed.
Type O is the universal donor, meaning people with all blood types can receive Type O. Type AB is the universal recipient. Types A and B also are needed, as are all types with positive and negative Rh factors.
Hayes said some people who have had health issues or are taking certain medications are not able to donate.
“There’s a pretty good screening process,” she said.
Tattoos, piercings and recent surgeries also can be limiting.
The blood drive is all-volunteer, Hayes said, meaning no payments are offered for blood. She said there is a “hospitality center” at the Cloverleaf offering cookies and other “goodies.”
But she urged people to come for the approximately 15-minute process.
“Even if you’re unsure about the process, people can come down and find out about it,” she said.
Hayes said those who wish to schedule a donation appointment can call her at 541-663-6096 or go online to www.redcrossblood.org.
