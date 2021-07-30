UNION — Emergency personnel responded to a car rollover on Hwy 203 between Union and Medical Springs on Wednesday, July 28.
Liz Strou, of La Grande, was driving alone toward Union when her front left tire blew out around milepost 10, causing her to steer onto the hill on the right of the road, before the car slipped back down to the road and rolled over.
“I kind of got it corrected, and then something popped. I ended up in the ditch on the hillside,” Strou said. "Then I got it back up on the road, and then it overcorrected and it rolled two times.”
There were no other cars involved in the accident, which occurred around 11 a.m., although Strou stated that there were several oncoming cars. Strou had no major injuries.
According to Oregon State Police Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Connor, who responded to the scene, there has been a rise in highway car accidents in recent weeks.
“We’ve had a lot of accidents on state route 237 recently, not so many on 203,” Connor said. “The backroads have seen an increase here in the La Grande area over recent weeks for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.