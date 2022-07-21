220129 BMHA (6 of 17).jpg
Delanie Moad, center, a member of the staff at the Blue Mountain Humane Association, handles a litter of black cats during intake and vaccinations on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. This litter of cats was named after European cars. 

 The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — With dozens of new puppies and kittens needing care, the Blue Mountain Humane Association is turning to a classically reliable fundraising tactic — tunes and brews.

The La Grande-based shelter aims to raise much-needed funds at their “Pints for Paws’ fundraiser Saturday, July 23. The benefit concert will be held at HQ, 112 Depot St., La Grande, and will feature live music from local band Dr. J and the Easy Riders. A range of local beer, wine and cider selections will also be available during the festivities.

