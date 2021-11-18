PENDLETON — The wild bird rescue operation Blue Mountain Wildlife in Pendleton reported another rough week for raptors.

The nonprofit organization and facility at 71046 Appaloosa Lane in its weekly newsletter reported it had only seven admissions last week, but six of those were for raptors and none could be saved.

Three great horned owls had humerus fractures, and a fourth was tangled in a fence. A sharp-shinned hawk was shot, and a red-tailed hawk likely was struck by a vehicle.

“Living in a world filled with humans is no easy task for wildlife,” the newsletter stated.

