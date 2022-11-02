LA GRANDE — One Northeastern Oregon resident believes there is a critical factor being overlooked by many experts for the increase in large wildfires in the West.
Jon Patterson said he is convinced that wildfires are more common today and burn hotter because there are more grasses and other vegetation in forests since fewer livestock, including cattle and sheep, are consuming it due to increasing grazing restrictions that are more stringent than they were decades ago. Vegetation once consumed by livestock, he said, now helps ignite fires.
“It is like kindling,” the Sumpter resident said during a public meeting of the Blues Intergovernmental Council on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Eastern Oregon University, La Grande.
The meeting was one of a series the Blues Intergovernmental Council is conducting in Northeastern Oregon to garner input on how the public thinks the U.S. Forest Service’s next revised forest management plan for the Wallowa-Whitman, Umatilla and Malheur national forests should be developed. The management plan the three national forests now operate under was written in 1990. An attempt to create a new plan started about a decade ago.
However, the development of the Blue Mountains Forest Plan, for which a large draft was written, was shut down in 2018 before it could be finalized after receiving a negative reception from many people across Northeastern Oregon.
Among the many things the proposed update of the Blue Mountains Forest Plan was criticized for was the limited number of opportunities for people in Northeastern Oregon to provide meaningful input on its development.
“There was a lack of community engagement,” said Union County Commissioner Paul Anderes, one of about 40 members of the Blues Intergovernmental Council.
Wallowa County Commissioner Todd Nash, also a member of the council, noted that the plan, which was shelved, was not made available to the public and elected officials until the process was too far along. He said county commissioners in Northeastern Oregon did not see the draft until about a week before the public did.
“We do not want to get blindsided again,” he said.
The Blues Intergovernmental Council was created to provide the U.S. Forest Service with guidelines for addressing concerns expressed by the public when it creates another forest plan for the three Northeastern Oregon national forests. The council is composed of elected officials and representatives of natural resource organizations. The purpose of the council was discussed in depth at the Nov. 1 meeting.
Input from the public, like that expressed by Patterson, was also taken at the meeting. Issues like maintaining access to forestland were often brought up by those giving input. One resident of Baker County spoke of how he enjoys taking visitors to an old mine near his home, one once enormously productive. He said he fears that a forest plan with too many restrictions on access would make it impossible to continue giving these tours.
Members of the council also discussed what they wanted the new forest management plan to address. Wallowa County Commissioner Susan Roberts said forest health is a concern she wants the future plan to address. She wants to see forests opened up so there is not a large buildup of vegetation that can make it hard for firefighters to get through in an emergency.
Roberts also said reducing forest density would prevent fires from getting so hot that everything they touch is destroyed and the land is burned to the point that nothing will grow.
“We want our forests to be fire resistant and resilient,” she said.
Roberts said she also wants to make sure the next forest plan allows for the airfields in Northeastern Oregon’s forests to remain open because they could save lives in an aviation emergency.
“Landing strips are a real safety issue,” she said. “I want to keep these airfields open.”
Roberts also noted they provide a good place for helicopters to land during firefighting operations.
Shaun McKinney, forest supervisor of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest and a council member, said it will take two to three years to create an updated forest plan once the process is started. McKinney said he is delighted with the opportunity the public is being provided.
“The emphasis on community involvement means that more decisions will be made locally,” he said.
