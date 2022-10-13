LA GRANDE — The Blues Intergovernmental Council will host a seven public engagement sessions this fall to share the council’s purpose, provide updates on BIC’s work products and the Blue Mountains Forest Plan Revision process and hear questions or concerns.

Eastern Oregon University will be site of the Union County session at 6 p.m. on Nov. 1. The event is scheduled for the David Gilbert Event Center on the EOU campus. The final engagement session is set for 6 p.m. Nov 9 in Cloverleaf Hall, 668 NW First St., Enterprise.

