LA GRANDE — The Blues Intergovernmental Council will host a seven public engagement sessions this fall to share the council’s purpose, provide updates on BIC’s work products and the Blue Mountains Forest Plan Revision process and hear questions or concerns.
Eastern Oregon University will be site of the Union County session at 6 p.m. on Nov. 1. The event is scheduled for the David Gilbert Event Center on the EOU campus. The final engagement session is set for 6 p.m. Nov 9 in Cloverleaf Hall, 668 NW First St., Enterprise.
Engagement sessions are also scheduled in Pendleton, Walla Walla, Washington, Clarkston, Washington, Baker City and John Day. All meetings will also be streamed live on Zoom.
The public’s participation in the Forest Plan Revision process is important for ensuring local interests are incorporated into the Revised Forest Plans. The BIC is hosting the public engagement sessions to introduce the BIC members and the group’s purpose, summarize the BIC’s recommended desired conditions provided to the Forest Service, gain feedback from the public that can be carried forward to the Forest Service and help the public understand the upcoming Forest Plan Revision process.
Public input from these sessions will help the council and the Forest Service understand issues and potential community impacts to inform the process as the Forest Service prepares to reinitiate plan revision. Various council members and the Forest Service will participate in each of the sessions.
The BIC was formed in 2019 and consists of government leaders from counties, states, federal and Tribal entities surrounding the Blue Mountains. The diverse membership of the BIC ensures numerous perspectives and interests are represented in discussions around forest management issues. The council has worked with the Forest Service over the past two years on key issues from the withdrawn Forest Plans.
Through these discussions, the BIC provided recommendations on several forest management issues, including riparian livestock grazing, fisheries, hydrology, forest health and access. The council also commissioned and oversaw the completion of a socioeconomic analysis that identifies potential community impacts from forest management decisions. These discussions and products offer important context from diverse perspectives to serve as a baseline for an improved Forest Plan revision process moving forward.
