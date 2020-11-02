LA GRANDE — The Blue Mountain Translator District hired an office assistant Saturday, Oct. 31, to assist the organization's executive director, Alex McHaddad, as he recovers from a health issue.
Curtis Carson will take on some of McHaddad’s workload for the next two pay periods, which will run through Nov. 25. McHaddad, who is suffering from a respiratory condition, will continue to handle management duties. McHaddad, who also is running for mayor of La Grande, said he has been tested for COVID-19, and his test was negative.
The Blue Mountain Translator District is a government entity that provides over-the-air television signals in Union and Baker counties.
