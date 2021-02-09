LA GRANDE — The Blue Mountain Translator District soon may lose its director.
Alex McHaddad, executive director of the Blue Mountain Translator District, which provides over-the-air television signals in Union and Baker counties, has announced he plans to step down Feb. 16.
The BMTD Board of Directors will vote on whether to accept McHaddad’s resignation when it meets Tuesday, Feb. 9. at 6 p.m. McHaddad said if the board does not want to accept his resignation there is a possibility he will remain on.
"I will reconsider if the board asks me to stay," McHaddad said.
McHaddad submitted his notice of intent to resign because of other career opportunities he is interested in pursuing. He has served as the Blue Mountain Translator District executive director since July 2017.
McHaddad said the accomplishments he feels best about during his tenure include the addition of a new public access channel, which hit the airwaves in late 2020. The channel carries public meetings, emergency information for area residents and more.
McHaddad came to Union County six years ago to attend Eastern Oregon University. He graduated from the state college in La Grande in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.