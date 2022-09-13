John Parker

John Parker, director of StuntMasters Inc., speaks with students during a BMX school assembly. He is an author, speaker and X Games athlete. The BMX riders will address Union County seventh graders on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

 StuntMasters Inc./Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — BMX riders will perform gravity-defying stunts while sharing the importance of positive thoughts with Union County students during an annual seventh grade youth conference on Thursday, Sept. 15.

This is the first year the committee has brought in StuntMasters to address students, according to Hanna Garrett, the coalition coordinator for the Union County Safe Communities Coalition. The coalition hosts a number of events and programs in the county to create a safe, healthy and drug-free community.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Locations

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.