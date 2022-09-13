John Parker, director of StuntMasters Inc., speaks with students during a BMX school assembly. He is an author, speaker and X Games athlete. The BMX riders will address Union County seventh graders on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
LA GRANDE — BMX riders will perform gravity-defying stunts while sharing the importance of positive thoughts with Union County students during an annual seventh grade youth conference on Thursday, Sept. 15.
This is the first year the committee has brought in StuntMasters to address students, according to Hanna Garrett, the coalition coordinator for the Union County Safe Communities Coalition. The coalition hosts a number of events and programs in the county to create a safe, healthy and drug-free community.
“These BMX guys are cool,” Garrett said. “We wanted to make sure it’s something memorable for the kids.”
The StuntMasters perform throughout the country and regularly work with youth programs. During events past, current and future X Games athletes have performed entertaining tricks while sharing positive messages with the audience. The group aims to inspire kids to be active and live with purpose.
The outdoor performance will take place at Eastern Oregon University and will last around an hour, Garrett said.
After watching the BMX stunts, students will split into three groups and rotate through breakout sessions. Protect Young Eyes will host a session on internet safety and creating safer spaces online. Jessica Frasier, a counselor at La Grande Middle School, will talk with students about bullying and the importance of kindness. And there will be a session on maintaining healthy friendships and relationships.
The Union County Safe Communities Coalition is also hosting a parent night on Sept. 14 where families can see what their kids will be learning about the next day with Protect Young Eyes.
