LA GRANDE — The name of Eastern Oregon University’s next president is set to be announced on Tuesday, May 9.
The Eastern Oregon University Board of Trustees will meet at 3:30 p.m. in the Dixie Lund room at Eastern’s Inlow Hall. The meeting will be open to the public.
EOU has three presidential finalists — Thom Chesney, who served as the president of Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, from 2019 to 2022; Rodney Hanley, the president of Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan; and Kelly Ryan, the interim chancellor of Indiana University Southeast in New Albany, Indiana.
All three finalists visited La Grande in April and appeared at public forums.
EOU is searching for a successor to Tom Insko, who stepped down in 2022 to take a position as president and chief executive officer of Collins, a wood products company based in Wilsonville. Insko served as EOU’s president since July 2015.
Lara Moore, Eastern’s vice chair for finance and administration, and Richard Chaves, who previously was the chair of Eastern’s board of trustees, are now serving as Eastern’s interim co-presidents. Moore is serving as EOU’s internal interim president, and Chaves is the school’s external interim president.
