Union County Sheriff's Office vehicles on are the scene during the search and recovery of Rebecca Lilleston's body on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, which was found below the Rock Springs overlook on the USFS 62 Road northeast of Cove. Lilleston, of Union, had been reported missing on July 9.
Tyrel Arant, left, and Grant Meyer, of the La Grande Rural Fire Department, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, assist in the search and recovery of Rebecca Lilleston's body near her crashed vehicle below the Rock Springs overlook northeast of Cove.
Union County Sheriff's Office/Contributed Photo
LA GRANDE — A missing Union woman was found deceased on Saturday, Aug. 26, in the greater Mount Harris area, the Union County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release.
Rebecca "Becckie" Lilleston was reported missing on July 9, and her last cellphone activity was shown to be in the Mount Harris area. Her body was found after a family on Aug. 26 spotted a crashed vehicle in the bushes below the Rock Springs overlook on the USFS 62 Road northeast of Cove. The family immediately contacted Union County 911 dispatch, which prompted a Union County Sheriff’s Office-led effort.
