Oregon Heritage awarded the La Grande Main Street organization a $200,000 grant to make improvements to he Bohnenkamp Building, pictured on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The funds will go toward rebuilding the structure's facade, strengthening the building's structural integrity and creating housing units on the second floor.
Davis Carbaugh/The Observer
LA GRANDE — A historic building in downtown La Grande is set to receive grant funding for significant upgrades.
The Bohkenkamp Building, 1301 Adams Ave., was awarded the maximum $200,000 by Oregon Heritage to renovate the structure’s exterior facade, strengthen the building against weather forces and create new housing units on the second floor. La Grande Main Street Downtown announced the news, adding that La Grande has been a recipient of the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant for the third consecutive cycle.
Oregon Heritage, a branch of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, awarded 28 matching grants worth $5 million to main street organizations across the state. The organization fosters building projects to assist in local economic revitalization. The range of grant funding allocated stretches from just over $20,000 to $200,000.
“La Grande Main Street is very excited to see this project be awarded funding,” La Grande Main Street Downtown Executive Director Taylor Scroggins said. “As one of our most prominent historic buildings, the Bohnenkamp Building is full of opportunity to further beautify the district, fully utilize a historic building and increase housing availability in the downtown core.”
The Bohnenkamp Building was constructed in 1900 by William Bohnenkamp, who moved from Dyersville, Iowa, to La Grande in the late 1800s. Bohnenkamp ran a successful hardware business at the building and the location served as a hardware store into the late 1970s. The building’s lower story is currently home to The Mountain Works Bicycle Shop.
The Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant began after the 2015 legislative session as part of a lottery bond funding package. The program requires at least half of the funds to be allocated to rural communities.
