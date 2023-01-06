Boise Cascade announced through a Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification that the company plans to layoff employees at the plywood mill in Elgin starting in February. The details and scope of the layoffs remain unknown.
Boise Cascade announced through a Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification that the company plans to layoff employees at the plywood mill in Elgin starting in February. Affected workers were notified on Dec. 14.
Boise Cascade announced through a Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification that the company plans to layoff employees at the plywood mill in Elgin starting in February. The details and scope of the layoffs remain unknown.
Dick Mason/The Observer, File
Boise Cascade announced through a Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification that the company plans to layoff employees at the plywood mill in Elgin starting in February. Affected workers were notified on Dec. 14.
ELGIN — Boise Cascade announced that it is planning to layoff employees at the Elgin Plywood mill by mid-February.
The company publicly disclosed the layoffs through a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification on Dec. 27, but has not released any additional information as of Jan. 6. A letter was sent to outgoing Elgin Mayor Risa Hallgarth and to the state's dislocated worker unit earlier in December.
“I’m really sad that they are having to do layoffs,” Hallgarth said.
Companies with 100 or more employees are required by law to notify affected workers 60 days prior to any closures or layoffs. The Elgin Plywood WARN notice is classified as a large layoff, which is a layoff affecting 10 or more employees, according to the Oregon Rapid Response Activity Track System.
The details and scope of the layoffs remain unknown. Communications Director Lisa Tschampl said that Boise Cascade had no comments on the WARN notice at this time.
Elgin City Administrator Brock Eckstein said these layoffs seem to happen every few years. Around 21% of Elgin residents are employed at the plywood facility, he said, so any layoffs have a big financial impact on the city
"The whole city of Elgin feels it," Eckstein said.
Employees affected by the upcoming layoffs were notified by Dec. 14, according to the WARN notice. All affected employees are members of Local 2780 Carpenters Industrial Council and union representatives were also notified.
Layoffs are expected to begin on Feb. 19 or within 14 days from that date.
“Employment is likely to end at the end of the employee’s last shift prior to Feb. 19, 2023, but it may occur sooner or later depending upon the business need to maintain workers as the full impact of the business downturn becomes known,” the WARN notice read.
Nick Smith, public affairs director at the American Forest Resource Council, said that it is not uncommon to see business downturn for plywood during the winter.
"Plywood markets are down right now, which is not unusual given that markets are cyclical and winter is usually a down time for construction. Certainly there are other pressures that are weighing, probably like fiber supply, rising interested rates, things like increasing costs for transportation," he said.
According to the WARN notice, Boise Cascade does not believe the planned layoffs will reach the threshold that would trigger the WARN requirements, but decided to provide the notice nonetheless.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.