LA GRANDE — A Boise man arrested in connection with the assault of an Eastern Oregon University student was found unfit to proceed on Monday, April 24, and will be committed to the Oregon State Hospital, Salem.
La Grande police arrested Philip Thompson, 45, on March 12 for second-degree assault. He is represented by court-appointed counsel — La Grande attorney Rick Dall.
Law enforcement responded to the Hoke Union Building on the La Grande campus after 911 received a report of an assault, according to court documents. A group of men tackled the aggressor, who was later identified as Thompson, after he punched a student. Witnesses who saw the assault told police that Thompson was cursing to himself and reported that the attack was unprovoked.
According to court documents, police reportedly received a call from someone claiming to be Thompson’s girlfriend after his arrest who shared that he has a mental illness. Cpl. Luke Stonebreaker requested an evaluation from the Center for Human Development Inc.
A few days after the arrest, Union County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers also ordered a mental health consultation for Thompson from CHD. After receiving CHD’s report, the court determined that assistance from a psychiatrist or psychologist was necessary to determine Thompson’s fitness to proceed.
Following this evaluation, the court found that Thompson requires hospital level care either due to public safety concerns or the severity of his symptoms. Powers determined that Thompson is unable to assist his lawyer in representing himself in the case.
Given that the charge is a felony level offense, Thompson will be committed to OSH for up to a maximum of six months. He will be transported to and from Oregon State Hospital by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
“Further proceedings will be set upon receipt of evaluation or report from State Hospital,” Powers wrote.
