UNION — People who have mobility issues may soon feel as if they have wings when visiting Union High School.
Union High School’s classroom building, which opened in 1912, in about four months will have an elevator to serve those who need a lift. The elevator will be one of the jewels of major renovation work to be conducted over the next 14 months in the Union School District, much of it funded by a $8 million bond package voters approved in 2019. The package is made up of a $4 million bond and a $4 million state matching grant.
A significant portion of the bond work, which started in 2020 and is shifting into high gear this summer, involves making buildings far easier to get into for the physically challenged.
“We want people to be able to enter and leave buildings with dignity,” said Union School District Superintendent Carter Wells while providing a recent update on how the renovations are progressing.
The elevator, which will be installed just outside the south side of UHS, will make it relatively easy for people to enter and exit each of the school’s three floor levels, since it will take people to entryways to each.
The installation of the transport mechanism was scheduled to be installed this summer but has been delayed several months because of shipping delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shawn Towne, project manager for Kirby Nagelhout Construction, the general contractor for the renovation project, said the COVID-19 pandemic is making it difficult for contractors, including his, to get materials and equipment in a timely manner because it has hurt supply chains.
“Procurement of materials has been a major challenge,” Towne said.
Except for the elevator, almost all of the other improvement projects are on pace to be completed on schedule. Projects set to be finished this summer include the installation of a paved parking lot in front of the east side of S.E. Miller School, which will boost safety; the creation of an east side entry into S.E. Miller Elementary School; the creation of a more secure east side entry at UHS; and renovations to the main entry of the UHS gym to make it much easier for the physcially challenged to enter.
Work on these and other projects is on schedule due in large part to early purchases of materials.
“We made our orders as early as we possibly could,” Towne said.
The orders were made this spring after subcontractors were selected via a bidding process.
Not all of the materials have arrived yet but if they are delivered on time, renovation work will be able to continue on schedule. Towne said his company is in a much better position than many other construction companies who have not even been given a date for when their materials will arrive because of supply problems.
Earlier this year, Union’s upgrade project received a funding boost when Union School District received about $1 million in federal COVID-19 funding from the state. This funding, provided via an Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant, is covering the cost of replacing heating and ventilation systems in Union’s two elementary school buildings and an air circulation system on the basement floor of UHS.
Some of the renovations have been particularly challenging because it has involved work in the attic of the Union Elementary School’s Hutchinson classroom building. The attic can be oppressively hot in the summer weather, said Ryan Larson, project superintendent for Kirby Nagelhout Construction. He said that when the outdoor temperature reached 108 degrees during the recent heat wave earlier, the temperature in the Hutchinson building’s attic was 152 degrees. Larson said crews working in Hutchinson’s attic at that time started at 3 a.m. each morning to avoid the dangerous heat.
Towne said the upgraded heating and ventilation systems, like much of the work being done this summer, will not be visible but will greatly improve the school district’s infrastructure.
“A lot of the bond projects are behind the scenes, but the benefits will be huge,” Towne said.
He said the chance to be part of the school district’s renovation is an honor.
“It is fantastic to be a part of something so significant to the school district,” he said.
The renovation of Union School District received another boost, in addition to the COVID-19 grant, earlier this year when it was awarded a $2.5 million seismic upgrade grant from the state. The grant will cover the cost of making UHS’s gym stronger so that it will be better able to withstand an earthquake. The seismic upgrades will be done in the summer of 2022, after which a new gym floor will be installed, said Cassie Hibbert, a project manager with the Wenaha Group, which is managing the renovation work.
Wells said the seismic work will help ensure that the Union community will have a safe place to gather and receive emergency services if there ever is an earthquake.
