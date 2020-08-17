LA GRANDE — Free GED tutoring and assistance is available in La Grande. Training & Employment Consortium is offering free assistance in the subjects that are covered in the GED exams: math, language arts and writing, social studies and sciences skills.
The program is designed to meet individual needs. Due to the pandemic, for the time being instruction and tutor guidance will be delivered virtually. The classes are taught via Zoom and with paper packets.
Funding is available to pay for pre-testing and official GED testing.
To register and for more details, call 541-963-7942, ext. 5, as soon as possible. Training & Employment Consortium is part of WorkSource La Grande.
The GED was originally an acronym for the Tests of General Educational Development, but it now is known as GED. The GED test is a series of four subject tests a person can take to demonstrate their high school academic knowledge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.