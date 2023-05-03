ENTERPRISE — Proponents of the Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho measure on the May 16 ballot have decided to file a formal complaint with the Oregon Secretary of State because of alleged improprieties in the reporting of campaign finances.
Supporters of Ballot Measure 32-007, which would require the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners to meet twice a year to consider the county’s interest in becoming a part of Idaho, met Monday afternoon, May 1, to determine if they would take official action with the secretary of state because no record exists showing who is funding opposition to the Move Oregon’s Border ballot measure.
“There is political activity that is happening in Eastern Oregon that is not being accounted for,” Move Oregon’s Borders spokesman Matt McCaw said Tuesday. “That would be our complaint.”
McCaw said he isn’t sure when such a complaint would be officially lodged with the state.
“What the elections department decides to do (with the complaint) is out of our control,” he said.
But, he said, it’s difficult to counter the opposition when the opposition isn’t even identifying itself.
“It’s hard to know who’s paying for them and who’s trying to push this message,” he said.
McCaw said there is an indication that Portland-area groups have been behind some of it the videos and a flyer. He said YouTube videos attributed to Western States Strategies, a Portland-area progressive group, claim responsibility for paying for the videos. An email sent to the organization from the Chieftain was not immediately returned on Tuesday afternoon.
The pro-border move group’s website was updated Tuesday with this note: “Mailers opposed to Greater Idaho ballot measure 32-007 have been arriving in Wallowa County mailboxes without specifying who is paying for them. Oregon law requires that any spending on a campaign be reported online to the secretary of state so that it may be instantly published for the public on the state’s website. Yet the State’s website shows only spending in favor of the measure. It shows that a group has registered in favor of the measure, but none has registered in opposition.”
However, he said, activity indicates there is action underway to oppose the ballot measure.
“Outside groups are coming in trying to influence what’s happening in Wallowa County,” he said.
McCaw said Monday that the Move Oregon’s Border group is a grassroots organization funded by hundreds of small donors. He said the largest corporate donation has been $2,000. One transaction for $8,500 shown on ORESTAR, the Secretary of State’s online searchable campaign finance reporting system, was a move from one part of Move Oregon’s Borders to another, McCaw said.
“We’re a grassroots organization who wants to see change,” he said.
