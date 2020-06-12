LA GRANDE — The owners of Brickyard Lanes, a bowling center under construction in La Grande, were dealt a setback Thursday night that may delay the opening of their business for about a month.
The La Grande Landmarks Commission voted against allowing the owners of Brickyard Lanes to place recycled cedar fence board trim around their building’s windows because it does not meet the standards businesses in the city’s Downtown National Historic District must adhere to. The owners are converting the old Fraternal Oregon Eagles building on Jefferson Avenue into a bowling center. Businesses that do extensive outside renovations are required to have exteriors that match the look of La Grande firms in the era from 1896 to the early 1940s, according to Mike Boquist, La Grande’s city planner.
This means windows must have wood trim with a tight grain and a smooth finish. The commission said the cedar trim the owners of Brickyard Lanes wanted to install is not acceptable because it has a rustic, barn-wood look, something which is specifically prohibited under the standards set for buildings in the Downtown Historic District, according to Katie Boula, a member of the Landmarks Commission.
Brickyard Lanes has about 80 windows and cedar board trim has already been placed around 20% of them, said co-owner Darrin Kiesecker of Boise, Idaho. This trim will have to be removed. Kiesecker said that doing this and installing the approved trim will take about a month and cost an additional $10,000.
He said he was disappointed by the commission’s decision.
“It is disheartening,” he said, noting that the cedar trim was less expensive.
Kiesecker told the commission Thursday he believed he was taking the proper step by installing recycled cedar trim because portions of some buildings in the Downtown Historic District have trim with a similar rustic look.
His goal, he said, had been to open Brickyard Lanes in August but this is unlikely now because of the extra work involved in following the commission’s decision.
The commission is empowered by the La Grande City Council and charged with reviewing projects within the Downtown Historic District and those involving historic landmarks, and determining whether those projects are “historically appropriate,” according to the city of La Grande website. The rules businesses must follow regarding historic appropriateness apply only to the buildings’ exteriors.
Kiesecker said he may appeal the Landmark Commission’s decision to the city council, but Boquist explained an appeal is not an option in this case.
La Grande’s Downtown Historic District was created about two decades ago and extends roughly from Fourth Street to Greenwood Street and from Jefferson Avenue to Washington Avenue. The district is part of the National Register of Historic Places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.