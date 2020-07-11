LA GRANDE — The ownership structure of the proposed 500-kilovolt Boardman to Hemingway transmission line project could lose a major player.
The Bonneville Power Administration, one of B2H’s three partners, along with Idaho Power Co. and PacifiCorp, may pull out in a move that would electrify discussions about the controversial project but not endanger it.
Idaho Power has notified the public utility commissions of Oregon and Idaho that it is discussing a possible change in the project’s ownership arrangement. Under the proposal, Idaho Power would acquire BPA’s ownership share and provide transmission service to BPA’s southeast Idaho customers.
BPA has a 24% share in the project. Idaho Power’s share is 21%, and PacifiCorp’s is 55%. Under the proposed arrangement, Idaho Power would assume BPA’s share, boosting its ownership level to 45%.
BPA, under the arrangement now, is expected to pay 24% of the expense of the B2H project, which could be between $1 billion and $1.2 billion, said Sven Berg, an Idaho Power spokesperson. This means should BPA pull out, B2H would lose between $240 million and $288 million in up-front funding.
However, that likely would not spark a financial problem for the project.
Berg explained under the proposal, BPA would pay a surcharge to use the Idaho Power lines after the transmission line begins sending juice to its southeast Idaho customers. The surcharge would last until it raised enough revenue to cover that 24% of the cost of the project.
Berg said the proposal actually might make the process of getting the B2H project underway more smoothly.
“It would simplify things,” he said.
Berg explained that with just two owners, decisions could be made more efficiently, which would ultimately benefit consumers. He added that the B2H project is meant to make it possible for clean, affordable and reliable energy to continue to be available in the Northwest.
“The project is best for customers, period. If (the proposed ownership structure change) will help us get over the finish line, it will be in the best interest of our customers,” he said.
The Idaho Power spokesman emphasized that talks about this step are still very preliminary.
“Things are up in the air,” Berg said.
Kevin Wingert, a spokesperson for BPA, seconded this assertion.
“BPA’s goal continues to be providing reliable and cost-effective service to our customers in Idaho. Idaho Power, PacifiCorp, and BPA are exploring several scenarios of asset and transmission service arrangements for the Boardman to Hemingway transmission project and much remains to be discussed. BPA has not made any formal decisions on the project at this time,” Wingert said in a statement sent to The Observer.
Jim Kreider of La Grande, co-chairman of the Stop B2H Coalition, is not surprised by the news of the proposed ownership structure change.
“We had anticipated this. We are glad that it is on the table so we can all talk about it,” Kreider said.
The proposed 300-mile B2H transmission line would run from Boardman to the Hemingway substation near Melba, Idaho. It has sparked a firestorm of controversy in Union County because the proposal calls for B2H’s transmission lines, which would be supported by 130- to 185-foot towers, to go through the Grande Ronde Valey. Many fear that such towers and their lines would scar Northeast Oregon’s beauty and pose a fire risk — all allegedly with little benefit to those who live here.
Some 200 people attended a June 2019 Oregon Department of Energy hearing in La Grande on the project. The hearing lasted 4-1/2 hours, during which local residents expressed overwhelming opposition to B2H.
The Oregon Department of Energy on July 2 issued its proposed B2H plan, which has been revised based on public input.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.