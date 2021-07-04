LA GRANDE — The Hobby Habit, 411 Fir St., La Grande, was hit by criminal mischief and theft late last week.
The Hobby Habit’s display window was broken late in the evening of Wednesday, June 30, or early in the morning of Thursday, July 1. Thieves made off with merchandise in the display window worth $435. The thieves who broke the window never entered the Hobby Habit store, according to the La Grande Police Department.
Josiah Brown, owner of the Hobby Habit, said he received a text from somebody he knew telling him of the broken window at 4:30 a.m. July 1. Brown soon had the window replaced. The cost of repairing the damage was about $500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.