LHS graduation 2022
Sonnet Jensen receives her diploma from La Grande High School Principal Brett Baxter during commencement on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

 Dick Mason/The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — The principal’s office at La Grande High School will soon be in a state of transition for the first time in 10 years.

La Grande High School Principal Brett Baxter announced Thursday, April 20, he will step down at the end of June to take a position as assistant superintendent of the Wallowa County Education Service District.

