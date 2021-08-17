LA GRANDE — With hazy skies and hazy IPAs, the Eastern Oregon Beer Festival brought back the fun in 2021.
Beer lovers could try a little bit of everything at this year’s festival, held at the Union County Fairgrounds in La Grande. Several local breweries marked their territory at the festival, and a number of breweries traveled from across Oregon and across state lines to participate in the Eastern Oregon Beer Festival on Saturday, Aug. 14.
Representatives from 10 breweries attended the event, and beer and cider from more than 30 breweries was served.
“This is a part of the state that we don’t typically get out to, so it’s great to be a part of this festival,” said Rex Gamaney, Southern Oregon market manager at Rogue Ales.
The Newport-based brewery traveled to the Eastern Oregon Beer Festival for the first time, looking to extend its fan base. Rogue Ales has three separate pubs in Newport, in addition to locations in Portland, Astoria and Independence.
According to Gamaney, the pandemic has presented challenges for Rogue Ales, but a strong following has helped the brewery make it through. Rogue is known for its Dead Guy Ale, Newport Daze and Colossal Claude, Gamaney said. In his first visit to La Grande, he said he hoped to spread the company’s name, and to experience what Eastern Oregon has to offer.
Coming in from across the Idaho border, Sockeye Brewing in Boise joined the fun. Founded in 1996, Sockeye Brewing claims to be Idaho’s biggest brewery as well as the home of the state’s most-awarded craft beer.
“We thought it would be a great chance to reach out a little more and increase our sales by putting a face to the name,” said Tyler Zimmerman, sales manager at Sockeye Brewing.
According to Zimmerman, Sockeye is known for its Dagger Falls IPA. The brewery served its Horsethief Hazy IPA and Angel’s Perch Amber at the festival.
Sockeye joined Rogue Ales and other Oregon-based brewery representatives in the multipurpose room at the fairgrounds as beers and ciders were sampled. Gamaney, Zimmerman and other representatives attended a VIP event on the rooftop of Market Place Fresh Foods on Aug. 13, joining beer lovers from around the area.
In addition to the out-of-area offerings, local favorites, including La Grande’s Side A Brewing and Enterprise’s Terminal Gravity, also served their well-received brews to those in attendance.
The Eastern Oregon Beer Festival returned this year with brews, food, vendors and live music after being canceled by the pandemic in 2020. In between sips of beverages, attendees were required to wear masks while indoors due to the recent spike in COVID-19.
The late-summer heat, hazy skies and mask-wearing didn’t seem to dampen the spirits of those sampling and those serving the beverages, and live music by the Wasteland Kings and Coyote Kings added to the festive atmosphere.
