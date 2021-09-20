LA GRANDE — Local residents got their first taste of bowling at the new Brickyard Lanes on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The renovation project that turned a historic building on Jefferson Avenue into a state-of-the-art bowling alley took roughly seven years, and owners Darrin and Michelle Kiesecker were eager to open the doors and create a new community space in downtown La Grande.
“The outreach has been so positive,” Michelle Kiesecker said.
The former Eagles Lodge now features 12 lanes bowling lanes, an arcade area and limited dining. The Kieseckers are working to finish renovations to the restaurant and bar area in the near future, which they hope will draw a crowd of all ages.
The opening day celebration took place from 1-9 p.m., as members of the community came out to take part. A steady crowd participated throughout the first day of business. Patrons were encouraged to dress up along with the early 1900s theme that is echoed throughout the bowling alley. The staff sold bottled drinks and snacks, while Local Harvest made pizzas and Benchwarmer’s Pub & Grill served drinks outside.
Lanes are sold at a minimum of half hour increments to provide a steady flow of bowlers across the 12 lanes. According to Michelle Kiesecker, the bowling alley will start by operating 10 lanes in case there are any troubles with operating the bowling technology.
Community members gathered at the new bowling alley to celebrate the long-awaited opening. Kiesecker noted that the excitement among the community throughout the renovation process has been positive, with many in the area reaching out on social media. The goal is to become a regular gathering spot in downtown La Grande amid the several thriving businesses in close proximity to the bowling alley.
“I think it’s a perfect location,” she said. “All of us are going to be right in a row and can support each other as a community.”
Brickyard Lanes is operating with a new five-person bowling alley staff, but will likely expand when the restaurant and bar open. In addition, league play could expand business hours at the facility. Kiesecker noted that with the business now up and running, it will be less of a challenge to hire new employees.
“It will be much easier when we’re open because when we were doing construction, it was tougher to have open houses and have potential employees come in here,” she said.
The Kieseckers are excited to be fully operational and for Brickyard Lanes to become a staple of downtown La Grande. The owners envision the bowling alley as a spot that caters to Eastern Oregon University students, families and all ages.
“College kids want to be able to bar hop. An older crowd will love it here because there’s bowling and a chill environment. It’s going to be an all-age hangout,” Michelle Kiesecker said. “Younger kids can go play at the arcade while their parents hang out downstairs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.