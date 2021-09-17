LA GRANDE — Bowling is officially back in La Grande.
Brickyard Lanes, 1212 Jefferson Ave., will host its opening-day celebration on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 1-9 p.m. The seven-year project transformed the well-worn historic building into a family entertainment center in the heart of downtown La Grande.
“It’s been challenge after challenge, but it’s going to all be worthwhile,” co-owner Michelle Kiesecker said.
The 14,000-square foot building was constructed in 1908 and served many roles over the years: It’s been a hotel, mercantile, farm equipment store and, most recently, an Eagles Lodge. Co-owner Darrin Kiesecker, an avid bowler, bought the building with his dad on a whim for $80,000 in 2013.
After years of repair work and hurdles along the way, the bowling alley is set to open for public use.
Brickyard Lanes will eventually contain a full restaurant and bar section, but for now only the bowling alleys are accessible. The crew will be selling snacks and bottled drinks, while Benchwarmers and Local Harvest will be providing alcoholic beverages and pizza. Side A Brewing will be at the bowling alley next weekend, alternating with Benchwarmers until the bar at Brickyard Lanes is fully operational.
The bowling alley has 12 lanes in addition to the upcoming dining area and full bar, plus an arcade area and lottery section. Brickyard Lanes is currently taking reservations based on half-hour and full-hour time slots, with walk-ins being taken on a first-come, first-served basis. The owners are requesting mask usage indoors when not eating or drinking.
Paying homage to the building’s history, the bowling alley is designed with an early 1900s theme. Employee uniforms fit the theme and guests at the opening-day celebration are encouraged to dress accordingly.
“It’s about bringing back the past,” Michelle Kiesecker said. “Why make it different from what once was?”
Renovations to the space included repairing the roof, gutting the inside of the building, preserving some of the original brickwork, installing bowling equipment and woodwork throughout the building, and completing exterior work on the windows. The overall project cost has come to roughly $1.5 million over the seven-year process. Darrin Kiesecker invested years of his own time working on the building himself, with the help of friends when needed.
“You just figure it out with friends you know and use their expertise,” Michelle Kiesecker said. “I think it’s a true community thing coming together here.”
After a lengthy renovation process, the Kieseckers are looking forward to creating a gathering place for the community in the downtown area. The goal for Brickyard Lanes is to create a space that can be enjoyed by all ages, from college students looking for a fun spot downtown to families wanting to bowl together, and the owners are planning to host league competitions down the road, once they establish operations.
“We hope that this just continues to be a beautiful place,” Michelle Kiesecker said. “Everyone seems to love the building, so we want to make sure we maintain it for years to come.”
