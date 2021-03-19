ELGIN — The Oregon Department of Transportation announced it will be repairing the Grande Ronde River (South Elgin) Bridge along Highway 82 starting March 29.
The structure stands at mile point 19.2, less than a mile southwest of Elgin. According to the press release from ODOT, drivers can expect delays up to 20 minutes for a day or two beginning April 1, as the work reduces travel to one lane and flaggers control traffic while crews install temporary barriers down the middle of the bridge and temporary traffic signals at both ends of the bridge.
Once the traffic signals are operational, wait times will be shorter, depending on traffic volumes, according to ODOT. The temporary signals, lane closures and construction delays will continue 24/7 through the summer months.
"Please be patient and plan extra travel time along this route," the state transportation department urged in the press release. "Obey flaggers and traffic signals at all times to keep everyone safe."
ODOT also advised drivers to remember that traffic fines double in work zones.
The bridge was built in 1966, according to ODOT, and needs repairs to extend its life.
The existing concrete overlay is deteriorating, cracking and delaminating, ODOT stated, and the bridge joints are cracking. The railing does not meet safety standards, and the bridge also is narrow, making travel unsafe for pedestrians and bicyclists.
The $1.3 million project includes removing and replacing the concrete overlay and bridge rail and replacing the deck joints to repair deteriorating bridge conditions and improve safety for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians. ODOT plans to complete the project and lift lane restrictions by July 15.
For more information on this and other state road projects in Eastern Oregon, visit www.tinyurl.com/odot5.
