LA GRANDE — Precautionary lockouts were conducted briefly at three schools in the La Grande School District on Friday, May 5.
The lockouts occurred at La Grande High School, La Grande Middle School and Central Elementary School after school district staff and students reported seeing individuals wearing masks carrying guns at the high school track just before 2 p.m., according to a La Grande School District press release.
La Grande School District administrators were contacted and Central, LHS and LMS immediately went into an emergency lockout. The 911 dispatch center was contacted at the same time and law enforcement officers were immediately sent to the scene.
Law enforcement officers made contact with four students matching the description of the initial report to 911. It was quickly determined that the individuals did not have real weapons, criminal intent and did not pose a credible threat to students, staff or the community, according to the press release.
At 2:08 p.m. school district officials were notified by law enforcement officers that all campuses were safe to resume normal operations.
The guns the students had were toy guns, said La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza. The superintendent said the lockouts were necessary because it was not known what was happening when the student activity at the track was observed.
