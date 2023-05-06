LA GRANDE — Precautionary lockouts were conducted briefly at three schools in the La Grande School District on Friday, May 5.  

The lockouts occurred at La Grande High School, La Grande Middle School and Central Elementary School after school district staff and students reported seeing individuals wearing masks carrying guns at the high school track just before 2 p.m., according to a La Grande School District press release.

