ELGIN — Brock Eckstein is leaving his role as city administrator of Elgin.
Eckstein announced the decision Tuesday, Oct. 13, during a meeting of the Elgin city council. Though he will stay on until the start of 2021, Eckstein said he felt it was time to step back and let someone with fresh eyes take care of the city.
“Everyone was pretty understanding,” Eckstein said. “It is a stressful position, and it had been wearing on me for while.”
Eckstein was hired as city administrator in November 2014. Born and raised in Elgin, Eckstein said he felt frustrated with the way the city handled council meetings and wanted to help make a difference.
“My mother gave me some advice, which I took to heart,” Eckstein said. “She said, ‘If you are not part of the solution, then you are part of the problem,’ and that stuck with me.”
In his six years as city administrator, Eckstein has overseen several changes to the city. He noted several stand out, including resurrecting the municipal court, securing a Union County Sheriff’s Office contract for law enforcement services and bringing in more that $12 million in grants for various city projects.
“I also think we built one of the best city staffs in the county,” Eckstein said. “I think I am leaving it in a really good place for the next person.”
He noted that the role of city administrator, while great for making a difference in the city, can be challenging.
“You are putting the entire well-being of the city on your shoulders,” Eckstein said. “When something goes wrong, it is your job to find a solution. Everyone looks to you for an answer.”
He said this year has been even more stressful due to the flooding in April and the coronavirus pandemic.
Even so, Eckstein said while his time in the military took him all around the world, he never found a place as great as Union County. He said he loves his community and is proud to raise his seven children in Elgin.
Eckstein will remain on as administrator until the new year to give the city time to find a replacement.
“I want to make sure whatever plan the city gets in place, I will be there to help,” he said. “It takes time to get acclimated, and I want to help.”
Eckstein will continue to consult for the city once he leaves. He also is the coach for the Elgin High School football and wrestling teams, owns a gym with his wife, Laura Eckstein, and has two years left to serve with the military as a member of the National Guard in La Grande.
“I hate leaving, but it is being done on good terms and I want to leave having done everything I could,” Eckstein said. “And I want to say thank you to past and present employees and councilors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.