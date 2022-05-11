SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown submitted a list of state board and commission appointments to the Oregon Senate for confirmation and four Union County residents are up for consideration.
Eastern Oregon University President Tom Insko is up for reappointment for a four-year term on the Oregon Business Development Commission.
“I am committed to ensuring that all boards and commissions represent the growing racial, gender, and age diversity of our state," Brown said. "State board and commission members bring a diverse set of life experiences and backgrounds to address the wide range of ongoing issues facing Oregon. I appreciate the willingness of all these nominees to help us build a safer, stronger, just and equitable Oregon for all."
Brown’s appointments fill some holes on the Eastern Oregon University Board of Trustees.
Anna Cavinato, of La Grande, was appointed to a two-year-term to replace Karyn Gomez. Cavinato is currently a professor of chemistry at Eastern.
Current board members Cheryl Martin and George Mendoza have both been reappointed for four-year terms. Martin is currently the vice chair of the board and is a rancher/owner of VP Ranch in North Powder. Mendoza is the La Grande School District superintendent.
Richard Chaves, president of Chaves Consulting in Baker City, has also been reappointed to a four-year term on the EOU board. Chaves is currently the chair of the board.
The Senate Committee on Rules is scheduled to consider the nominations in June.
