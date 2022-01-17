LA GRANDE — La Grande School Board member Bruce Kevan will soon be speaking on behalf of 34 Northeastern and Southeastern Oregon school boards.
Kevan is a newly elected member of the Oregon School Boards Association’s Legislative Policy Committee.
The members are responsible for talking to school board representatives from all of the school districts in the region they are assigned to and then reporting what they were told to the Legislative Policy Committee.
Kevan will gather input from the school boards of the 34 school districts in Union, Wallowa, Baker, Malheur, Grant and Wheeler counties. He is beginning the process of getting one contact person from each of these school boards.
The OSBA’s agenda for Oregon’s 2023 Legislative Session will be created by the committee this spring. The agenda will be made based upon input its members receive from Oregon’s school boards concerning what issues they want to see addressed. Kevan believes school financing will be one of the top issues.
“Finances will definitely be a concern,” he said.
He said many school districts have lost enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic, which means they will have less funding in the future. Enrollment plays an enormous role in determining how much funding school district’s receive, since they get more than $7,000 from the state per student. Because of the pandemic, more families have begun homeschooling.
Kevan is taking on the challenge of serving on the OSBA Legislative Policy Committee because he believes it is critical that the voices of Eastern Oregon school boards be heard. He believes this is particularly important because of key differences between Eastern Oregon and Western Oregon.
A retired educator who worked in the La Grande School District for 19 years, Kevan was an assistant principal at La Grande High School for nine years and the principal of Central Elementary School for 10 years. Kevan, who has served on the La Grande School Board for three years, is not sure how much his experience in education will assist him.
“This will be a whole new ball game,” he said.
It is a challenge he is eagerly anticipating.
“It will be fun. I am looking forward to it,” he said. “It is going to be interesting to work with people from different parts of the state.”
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
